Chinese Delegation Visits North Korea's Wonsan Kalma Resort: Strengthening Ties

A senior Chinese government delegation, led by Wang Huning, visited North Korea's Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area, showcasing renewed high-level ties between the two nations. The visit included briefings on the resort's facilities and praised North Korea's 'people-first' policy, signifying closer bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 04:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 04:07 IST
Chinese Delegation Visits North Korea's Wonsan Kalma Resort: Strengthening Ties
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A senior Chinese delegation, led by China's fourth-ranked official Wang Huning, visited North Korea's Wonsan Kalma resort, signaling a strengthening of diplomatic ties between the two countries, according to KCNA.

This visit, part of a three-day trip, included discussions on the resort's development prospects, highlighting North Korea's focus on tourism development. Wang praised the project, emphasizing it as a testament to North Korea's 'people-first' policy.

The resort, a key tourism initiative of Kim Jong Un, showcases North Korea's efforts to modernize leisure facilities and emphasizes the coastal area's significance in the broader strategy to promote tourism and economic collaboration.

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