In a strategic military maneuver, Ukrainian forces have struck three oil depots and a fuel facility in Russia's southern Stavropol region, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This development heightens tensions in the area.

The attacks were reportedly carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and units of Ukraine's Armed Forces. According to President Zelenskiy, these strikes are part of a broader initiative to weaken logistical operations.

In addition to the land strikes, three Russian tankers, allegedly belonging to a 'shadow fleet,' were also targeted in the Black Sea, adding a maritime dimension to the ongoing hostilities.