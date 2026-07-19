Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Oil Depots and Fuel Facility

Ukrainian forces successfully targeted three oil depots and an additional fuel facility in Russia's Stavropol region, as confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This strategic military action also included the striking of three Russian tankers in the Black Sea, reportedly part of a 'shadow fleet.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 15:02 IST
Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Oil Depots and Fuel Facility
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  • Russia

In a strategic military maneuver, Ukrainian forces have struck three oil depots and a fuel facility in Russia's southern Stavropol region, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This development heightens tensions in the area.

The attacks were reportedly carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and units of Ukraine's Armed Forces. According to President Zelenskiy, these strikes are part of a broader initiative to weaken logistical operations.

In addition to the land strikes, three Russian tankers, allegedly belonging to a 'shadow fleet,' were also targeted in the Black Sea, adding a maritime dimension to the ongoing hostilities.

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