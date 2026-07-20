Global Headlines: Key Developments and Breaking News

In a stunning World Cup final, Spain emerged victorious over Argentina with a dramatic last-minute goal from substitute Ferran Torres, securing their place as world champions. The tightly contested match ended 1-0, marking Spain's second World Cup victory and a new chapter for international football.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, aiming to address pressing Middle Eastern tensions. Aoun plans to discuss strategies to disarm Iran-backed militants and facilitate Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon, marking a significant diplomatic engagement.

Globally, significant developments include Peru's earthquake aftermath, heightened tensions in the Middle East, and internal political shifts in Germany and the UK. Noteworthy are the announcements of new family additions for prominent leaders, while Taiwan's president reinforces the island's autonomy from China amidst ongoing regional geopolitics.