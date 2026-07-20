Opposition Uproar Disrupts Monsoon Session on First Day

The Lok Sabha's Monsoon Session began with significant disruptions on the first day, as opposition members demanded debates on pressing issues such as the NEET examination controversy and the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Mandir Trust in Ayodhya.

Speaker Om Birla, after making obituary references to past parliamentarians, faced continuous protests. Despite his repeated appeals for order, the House was adjourned till noon due to persistent sloganeering from opposition MPs.

Congress MPs had earlier set the stage for a confrontational session, with leaders like Gaurav Gogoi accusing the government of stalling discussions on key topics. The session is set to continue until August 13.