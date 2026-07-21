Tragedy at Sea: Guyana Ferry Disaster Claims 27 Lives

A ferry capsized off Guyana's coast, resulting in 27 fatalities. The MV Barima was en route from Georgetown to Port Kaituma with 179 passengers when it overturned. Authorities suspect an inaccurate manifest and drug use as contributing factors. Search efforts continue for the missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 05:11 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 05:11 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Guyana Ferry Disaster Claims 27 Lives
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  • Country:
  • Guyana

A tragic maritime disaster unfolded off the coast of Guyana over the weekend, as the MV Barima ferry capsized, leaving 27 confirmed dead.

The vessel, en route from Georgetown to Port Kaituma, had 179 people on board when it overturned. With 69 rescued and 83 still missing, authorities are grappling with the scale of the tragedy.

Amid the wreckage, suspicions of an inaccurate passenger manifest and potential drug use among crew members emerged. The ferry's captain and a crew member tested positive for marijuana and are now in custody. An investigation led by Prime Minister Mark Phillips aims to uncover any institutional failures.

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