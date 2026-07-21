Tensions Escalate as Houthis Announce Maritime Blockade on Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia condemns the Houthis' announcement of a maritime blockade, raising potential threats to global energy and trade. The Houthis claim it's a retaliatory measure against an 'unjust siege.' The Saudi ministry vows to protect its ships amid ongoing tensions rooted in Yemen's civil war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 05:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 05:03 IST
Tensions Escalate as Houthis Announce Maritime Blockade on Saudi Arabia
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  • Saudi Arabia

In a recent escalation of tensions, Saudi Arabia has condemned Yemen's Houthi rebels for allegations that the kingdom is besieging Yemen. The Houthis announced a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia, potentially opening a new front in the conflict involving the United States and Iran, with significant implications for global energy supplies and trade.

The Houthi armed forces declared a "maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy," highlighting a tit-for-tat strategy in response to what they deemed an unjust blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia. The Saudi foreign ministry rejected these claims and asserted its commitment to taking all necessary measures to protect its maritime vessels.

The ongoing conflict in Yemen, which erupted over a decade ago when the Houthis took control of the capital Sanaa, has evolved into a severe humanitarian crisis. Divided by a Houthi administration in Sanaa and a Saudi-backed government in Aden, Yemen's situation remains dire, with regular shipments of essential supplies arriving at Hodeidah port.

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