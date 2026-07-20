Rajya Sabha Adjourned Over NEET Controversy and Student Protests

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned until noon following Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge's call to discuss alleged NEET exam leaks and student protests. As demands for discourse echo in both Houses, Delhi Police refute claims of force against demonstrators at Jantar Mantar, urging the public to dismiss rumors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 11:54 IST
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Over NEET Controversy and Student Protests
Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned until 12 noon on Monday after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised concerns about an alleged NEET exam paper leak and student protests on the Monsoon Session's opening day. Upon commencement, Kharge underscored the issue's significance, citing the future of numerous students and referencing the Cockroach Janata Party's demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Kharge asserted in the House, "You have permitted me to voice my concerns regarding the paper leak and NEET exam scandal. This affects thousands of students' futures. Many have gathered at Jantar Mantar, where a lathi charge occurred. The government seeks to suppress these voices through force." Responding to his statements, Rajya Sabha Speaker CP Radhakrishnan suspended proceedings until noon.

The adjournment happened amid opposition's persistent calls for discussion on NEET irregularities and student protests. The Lok Sabha also faced adjournment shortly after convening, with members clamoring for debates on the NEET issue and the alleged Ram Mandir donation scandal. Opposition leaders demanded a governmental discussion on NEET allegations. Meanwhile, Delhi Police refuted social media claims that force was used against Jantar Mantar protesters.

In a statement on X, Delhi Police clarified, "Media mentions of sporadic violence or arrests at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police are inaccurate. The protest is managed professionally." The police urged the public to disregard rumors, confirming extensive security measures aligned with the Parliament's Monsoon Session. (ANI)

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