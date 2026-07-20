Youth Activism: Cockroach Janta Party's Bold Move
Two members of India's Cockroach Janta Party movement are set to meet a senior minister from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet. This comes as the government extended an invitation for talks regarding the party's demands, with youths mobilizing in significant numbers, according to spokesperson Saurav Das.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, two members of the Cockroach Janta Party, a grassroots movement in India, are preparing to engage in dialogue with a senior minister within Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.
This meeting was prompted by a government initiative for discussions, which was announced earlier today.
Saurav Das, the chief party spokesperson, revealed the movement's robust support from the youth, as they are gathering in large numbers to back the party's clearly stated demands.