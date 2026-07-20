Tension Erupts as 'Cockroach Movement' Faces Tear Gas in Capital

The Cockroach Movement's supporters faced tear gas as they attempted to march on India's parliament. Protestors accused the government of turning to violence against peaceful demonstrations. Reporters on the scene heard blasts amid the chaos but couldn’t verify the source. The movement criticized this approach on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 13:26 IST
Tension Erupts as 'Cockroach Movement' Faces Tear Gas in Capital
  • Country:
  • India

Supporters of India's 'Cockroach Movement' faced tear gas firing as they attempted to protest by marching towards the parliament on Monday.

The protesters accused the government of resorting to violence in handling peaceful demonstrations.

While Reuters journalists reported hearing blasts, they could not confirm the source of the tear gas shells.

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