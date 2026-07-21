Forging a Prosperous Future: China and Thailand's Technological Alliance

China and Thailand have vowed to strengthen their partnership in the fields of technology and innovation. This commitment was formalized in a joint statement issued following the conclusion of a five-day visit to China by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The agreement focuses on aligning policies across relevant sectors and expanding exchanges between the two countries. Both nations are eager to explore new avenues for mutual growth and development through tech collaboration.

The joint statement underscores a vision of a ‘prosperous shared future,’ signaling a deepened connection and long-term cooperation between China and Thailand.