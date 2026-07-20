Devastation in Odesa: A Month of Relentless Strikes

Intense Russian military strikes have claimed 28 lives in Ukraine's Odesa region this July, as reported by the regional governor.

Since the beginning of the month, Odesa has been subjected to relentless daily shelling, with regional governor Oleh Kiper stating that there were days marked by as many as 13-15 air raid alerts.

This ongoing assault underscores the severe situation faced by residents in the area, amid a broader escalation of hostilities.