Devastation in Odesa: A Month of Relentless Strikes
In July, a series of Russian strikes resulted in the deaths of 28 people in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, according to the regional governor. The area faced constant daily attacks, with multiple air raid alerts announced each day, highlighting the intensity of the conflict in the region.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Intense Russian military strikes have claimed 28 lives in Ukraine's Odesa region this July, as reported by the regional governor.
Since the beginning of the month, Odesa has been subjected to relentless daily shelling, with regional governor Oleh Kiper stating that there were days marked by as many as 13-15 air raid alerts.
This ongoing assault underscores the severe situation faced by residents in the area, amid a broader escalation of hostilities.