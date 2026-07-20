Drone Warfare: The Firestorm Over Moscow
Ukraine launched overnight drone attacks on Moscow, sparking fires and wounding 10 people, including Chinese nationals. Fires erupted in Domodedovo and an industrial park. Moscow neutralized the majority of the 400 drones deployed. Wildberries logistics center briefly evacuated due to attacks. Ukraine accused Wildberries of supplying Russian military. Defence intercepted numerous drones.
- Country:
- Russia
Ukraine conducted a significant overnight drone assault on Moscow and its surrounding region, injuring 10 individuals and igniting multiple fires, according to Russian officials.
The Moscow region governor and local authorities reported that a drone strike wounded seven people, including three Chinese nationals, and caused fires in Domodedovo.
Russian defenses neutralized most of the 400 drones deployed. Wildberries temporarily evacuated their logistics center, highlighting the vulnerability of infrastructure amidst escalating tensions.