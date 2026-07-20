Drone Warfare: The Firestorm Over Moscow

Ukraine conducted a significant overnight drone assault on Moscow and its surrounding region, injuring 10 individuals and igniting multiple fires, according to Russian officials.

The Moscow region governor and local authorities reported that a drone strike wounded seven people, including three Chinese nationals, and caused fires in Domodedovo.

Russian defenses neutralized most of the 400 drones deployed. Wildberries temporarily evacuated their logistics center, highlighting the vulnerability of infrastructure amidst escalating tensions.