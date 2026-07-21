Oil Tensions Flare Amidst Mediation Talks

Oil prices softened on Tuesday as the market weighed reports of U.S.-Iran mediation against renewed hostility in the region. The mediation efforts coincide with threats from Yemen's Houthis to impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude futures dipped by 35 cents to $88.87 per barrel, while U.S. crude remained steady at $82.47 a barrel, reflecting investor caution. Analysts have noted that the threat of escalation could disrupt major oil exports.

Despite diplomatic efforts to calm tensions, further U.S. strikes and aggressive actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guards show the complex dynamics at play. Meanwhile, oil stock data indicate a mixed outlook for the U.S. market.