High-Stakes Diplomacy: Rubio and Lavrov's Potential Meeting in Manila

The Kremlin expressed its support for a potential meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the ASEAN summit in Manila. Despite Rubio's willingness, the meeting's finalization remains uncertain. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed such high-level diplomatic engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 14:54 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Rubio and Lavrov's Potential Meeting in Manila
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The Kremlin announced its openness to a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the ASEAN summit in Manila, a gathering of Southeast Asian nations. Rubio, visiting from July 19-23, stated his readiness to engage in discussions with Lavrov during the events' sidelines.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted Moscow's favorable stance on Monday, emphasizing the importance of foreign ministerial talks, though noting that recent contacts between the Kremlin and Washington have been absent.

This anticipated diplomatic encounter underscores the continuing complexity of U.S.-Russia relations, with both sides exploring avenues for engagement amidst a challenging geopolitical landscape.

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