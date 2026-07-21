A Diplomatic Tête-à-Tête: Lebanese President's Bold Move at the White House

In a significant diplomatic encounter, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met face-to-face with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday. The high-stakes meeting focused on disarming the Iran-backed Hezbollah and seeking the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese soil.

Aoun, a former commander of Lebanon's army, emphasized the urgency of aligning with the United States to pressure Israel. His visit comes after a U.S.-brokered agreement aiming for Hezbollah's disarmament and progressive Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

The agenda also included presenting a detailed proposal to Trump, aimed at decommissioning Hezbollah's arsenal, highlighting Lebanon's quest for sovereign integrity. Aoun’s diplomatic efforts extend as tensions heighten following Israeli offensives and Hezbollah's militaristic posturing.