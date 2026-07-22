U.S. Diplomatic Stance on Middle East Conflict and Iran Talks

U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday that the United States is maintaining an open-minded approach to resolving the Middle East conflict, emphasizing its willingness to engage with Iran. However, Rubio criticized Tehran for lacking seriousness in pursuing diplomacy.

In his statement, Rubio declared, "If they're serious, we're serious. If they're not, then we will do what's necessary to protect our interests and those of our allies." He made these remarks while meeting with Southeast Asian counterparts in Manila who have expressed deep concerns about escalating hostilities.

Rubio's comments underline the importance of diplomatic efforts and highlight the challenges posed by current tensions, stressing the U.S. commitment to safeguarding its and its allies' interests in the region.