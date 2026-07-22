Tensions in the Strait: Shipping Disruptions Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict
Vessel crossings via the Strait of Hormuz decreased further due to security concerns amid U.S.-Iran tensions. On Tuesday, three vessels crossed the strait, as ongoing conflict affected shipping routes. In the Red Sea, oil tankers reversed course due to threats from Yemen's Houthi militia, highlighting intensified conflict impacts.
- Country:
- United States
Vessel crossings through the Strait of Hormuz saw a further decrease on Tuesday, according to shipping data, as security issues persisted amid continuing attacks by both the United States and Iran. Data from Kpler showed only three commodity vessels made the crossing on that day, down from the previous four.
The general cargo ship Kaiser navigated through the strait loaded with goods, while the dry bulk carrier H7 Smb8 entered empty to load cargo in the Gulf. Additionally, the Hsin Ocean entered the strait carrying refined palm olein, marking yet another shift influenced by security tensions.
Notably absent were very large crude carriers (VLCC) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers. The U.S. military announced it conducted its latest strike on Iran, the latest in a series of nightly attacks numbering eleven. Meanwhile, two Saudi crude oil tankers in the Red Sea bound for Asia reversed their route after Yemen's Houthi militia threatened to block Saudi oil shipments via the Bab el-Mandeb strait, pointing to an escalating conflict affecting significant global energy routes.
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