Tensions in the Middle East: Oil Tankers Divert as Conflict Escalates

Two Saudi oil tankers reversed course amidst threats from Yemen's Houthis as the Middle East conflict disrupts critical energy chokepoints. The U.S. continues bombing targets in Iran, with attacks spreading to Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan. Oil prices rise as shipping routes face potential closure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 05:57 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 05:57 IST
Tensions in the Middle East: Oil Tankers Divert as Conflict Escalates
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Amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East, two oil tankers carrying Saudi crude reversed course in the Red Sea after threats from Yemen's Houthi group. This development comes as the conflict continues to disrupt two of the world's vital energy transit routes.

The U.S. military has been conducting airstrikes in Iran for the eleventh consecutive night, targeting military command centers and infrastructure. Recent attacks were reported in Tehran, as well as coastal cities like Chabahar and Konarak.

Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen have declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, threatening to attack ships handling Saudi oil. This blockade could potentially close alternative shipping routes, impacting global oil supply significantly.

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