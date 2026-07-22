World Cup Fever: Soccer Scores Big in the U.S.

The FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina drew nearly 63 million U.S. viewers, setting record-breaking figures and highlighting soccer's growing popularity in the United States. The strong viewership reflects successful broadcasting strategies and significant advertising revenue, positioning soccer closer to other major American sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 08:35 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 08:35 IST
World Cup Fever: Soccer Scores Big in the U.S.
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  • Country:
  • United States

Nearing an unprecedented 63 million Americans turned their eyes to Spain’s 1-0 stalemate-breaking victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final, held in New Jersey on Sunday. This staggering viewership shattered existing records, reflecting soccer's increasing allure in the U.S. as broadcasters rake in millions.

Fox and Comcast secured hefty viewership, with the former pulling in 38.9 million through its English-language broadcast and the latter adding another 23.9 million from its Spanish-language coverage via Telemundo and Peacock. These numbers significantly surpassed the U.S. audience for the 2022 World Cup final.

The tournament proved commercially rewarding, notably through new hydration breaks, generating additional advertising slots that broadcasters capitalized on. As experts predict even stronger value and future adaptations, the sport's trajectory in America inches closer to its established cousins like American football and basketball.

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