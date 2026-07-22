India's Youth Uprising: The Clash for Exam Reforms

Youth protests in India, sparked by leaked medical school exam papers, pose a significant challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addresses the issue amidst growing unrest. The protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, demand exam reforms and accountability from the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 08:46 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 08:46 IST
India's Youth Uprising: The Clash for Exam Reforms
  • Country:
  • India

In a response to the intensifying protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party, India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated the government's commitment to addressing youth concerns and reforming exam systems. The protests, initially a satirical online movement, have erupted into massive demonstrations over the leak of medical school exam papers affecting 2 million students.

The situation escalated as tens of thousands of youth rallied in Delhi, leading to clashes with the police using tear gas and batons. Opposition figure Rahul Gandhi joined the movement, demanding accountability and reforms while accusing the government of treating students as mere political props.

Prime Minister Modi and Health Minister J.P. Nadda responded by meeting protest leaders, promising to address grievances and prevent future exam leaks. Modi vowed severe punishment for those behind the leaks as the administration faced its most significant youth-driven challenge since Modi took office in 2014.

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