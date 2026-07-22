New UK PM Andy Burnham's Bold Fare Cut Initiative

Britain's new prime minister, Andy Burnham, announced a reduction in single bus ticket prices by up to a third to alleviate cost-of-living pressures. His government aims to remove domestic electricity tax and cap bus fares outside London at £2. Financial constraints may lead to potential tax increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 16:17 IST
New UK PM Andy Burnham's Bold Fare Cut Initiative
prime minister
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an effort to confront the cost-of-living crisis head-on, Britain's freshly appointed Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, has pledged an ambitious reduction in bus fares. Announced this Wednesday, the initiative seeks to trim the cost of single bus tickets by up to a third.

Amid a decade of political turbulence and stagnant living standards, Burnham's early moves underline his commitment to providing citizens with more 'breathing space.' His administration has also pledged to remove a domestic electricity tax from October 1, aiming to save households approximately £45 annually.

Despite these promising proposals, Burnham acknowledges that financial constraints may necessitate tough fiscal decisions, including potential tax adjustments. The £500 million bus fare cap is funded from both the existing transport budget and repurposed energy department loans, specifically targeting areas outside London.

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