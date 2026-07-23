'Doing all this out of desperation': Dilip Ghosh slams TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh's conduct after suspension from Assembly

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following the suspension of Kalyan Banerjee and Kunal Ghosh from the House, saying the party is "collapsing" and its leaders are acting out of "desperation."

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 10:24 IST
'Doing all this out of desperation': Dilip Ghosh slams TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh's conduct after suspension from Assembly
West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following the suspension of TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh from the Assembly, saying the party is "collapsing" and its leaders are acting out of "desperation." Speaking to the reporters regarding the disciplinary action taken by the Assembly Speaker, Dilip Ghosh dismissed Kunal Ghosh's conduct, labelling him a political novice attempting to manufacture a "revolutionary" image.

"Kunal Ghosh wants to be a revolutionary. He's a first-time MLA, and the faction he leads has no one behind him; he's the sole leader, fighting among themselves," the Minister stated. Defending the Speaker's decision to suspend the leaders, Ghosh stated that the move was necessary to maintain the decorum of the House, which he alleged was being repeatedly compromised by the duo.

"The Speaker did the right thing. He (Kunal Ghosh) was expelled because he was repeatedly causing disturbances. This illness of Kalyan Banerjee's isn't new... Repeated complaints have been received by the Speaker regarding his behaviour. These people have lost their temper. The party is collapsing... They're doing all this out of desperation, " Ghosh added. Kunal Ghosh was suspended from the Assembly for the day after he interrupted rebel TMC Chief Whip Akhruzzaman during the Home and Hill Affairs budget discussion. After the Speaker's order, marshals forcefully took Kunal Ghosh out of the House. Minister Tapas Roy proposed to the Speaker to suspend Kunal Ghosh for this session.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari termed Ghosh's behaviour "not acceptable". "This type of behaviour is not acceptable. We are also in an opposition post, but there is some responsibility. Akhruzzaman is a senior MLA, and his father was also a long-time MLA," CM Adhikari said

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Kalyan Banerjee was suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon Session following a complaint to the Speaker over alleged inappropriate behaviour and intemperate language against women MPs, and hit out at rebel TMC MPs who have joined the NCPI. Calling the rebel MPs "traitors" and "dishonest people", Banerjee claimed that they had no support in West Bengal.

"What will they get by suspending me from here?... It is a party of barely twenty people. They (20 TMC rebel MPs) held a meeting in Kolkata after a month and a half. They do not even have twenty voters. They have nothing. Not a single person has voted for them in West Bengal... They are all traitors and dishonest people...The government will fall after a year," he told reporters. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026