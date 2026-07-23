Ex-IAS Officer Pandian Summoned Over Missing Files: A Probe into Past Discrepancies

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate has summoned former IAS officer VK Pandian to appear before the investigative authorities on July 25. The summons is in connection with a case concerning allegedly missing files from the Odisha Chief Minister's Office, during the Biju Janata Dal's previous administration.

At the heart of the investigation are two significant judicial inquiry reports: the AS Naidu Commission report on the 2008 killings at Kandhamal district, and a RDC-level report on a fire incident at SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar. The Capital Police Station registered the case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Pandian has been asked to report to the ACP Zone I Office in Bhubaneswar and bring any documents that could aid the investigation. Authorities expect his full cooperation as they uncover details pertaining to the missing files. The notice reaffirms the legal necessity for Pandian's adherence to the inquiry's requirements.