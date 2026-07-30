Ortega's Grip Tightens: New Presidential Term Aims to Extend Power in Nicaragua

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has proposed extending presidential terms to seven years, further solidifying his control alongside his wife Rosario Murillo. The reform is poised for approval, sparking concern from international rights organizations and the U.S. as it threatens to dismantle electoral democracy in Nicaragua by excluding opposition members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 06:46 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 06:46 IST
Ortega's Grip Tightens: New Presidential Term Aims to Extend Power in Nicaragua
  • Country:
  • Nicaragua

In a move poised to reshape Nicaragua's political landscape, President Daniel Ortega seeks to extend the presidential term to seven years, doubling down on his long-held grip on power. A constitutional reform draft sent to Congress outlines a seven-year renewable term, up from the current six years.

The proposal follows last year's controversial reform that extended the term from five to six years, with the next elections pushed to 2027. Amidst criticism, Ortega aims to block opposition participation and further entrench his and his wife's, Rosario Murillo's, hold on power.

The plan has raised alarms among international rights organizations and the U.S., highlighting fears over the end of free elections. The U.S. has called for a special OAS meeting to discuss the implications of Ortega's maneuvers on regional stability and democracy.

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