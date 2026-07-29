Ortega's Controversial Move: Extending Power and Silencing Opposition

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has proposed a constitutional amendment that aims to extend the presidential term from six to seven years while excluding opposition members labeled as "traitors" and "coup-plotters" from participating in elections.

Details of the reform, which was sent to Congress on Tuesday evening, were outlined by Congress President Gustavo Porras. The proposal is expected to secure approval in September, following Ortega's previous declarations to prevent opposition control over the government.

Critics see this as a move to consolidate power, drawing widespread criticism and sanctions, particularly from the United States and the European Union. Ortega, a former Marxist rebel and Latin America's longest-serving leader, has been in power through controversial elections amid a political crisis since 2018.