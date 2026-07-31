Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid protests, ruckus

Lok Sabha was adjourned on Friday till 12 noon by Speaker Om Birla amid sloganeering and ruckus against the police action against protestors Before adjourning the House, Speaker Om Birla called upon Opposition members not to disrupt proceedings and to allow Question Hour to proceed, asserting that the dignity of the House and the Parliament complex should be maintained during the proceedings.

Before adjourning the House, the Speaker stated that Priyanka Gandhi also has a question. Warning certain members, he said, "bhesh badal, badal ke (aaten hain). The dignity of House and Parliament complex should be maintained. Some members have given to me in writing. You are destroying the dignity of House". Earlier this morning, Opposition MPs protested at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex, where they demanded a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the July 20 police action against protestors.

The MPs from various INDIA bloc parties gathered at Makar Dwar around 10:30 am, holding placards asking, "Amit Shah sansad se gayab kyun?" The MPs from various INDIA bloc parties gathered at Makar Dwar around 10:30 am, holding placards asking, "Amit Shah sansad se gayab kyun?"

This comes amid a political row over police action against protesters during their recent protests. The students at Jantar Mantar were protesting against the 2026 NEET paper leak on the call of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Parliament, saying the legislation will act as a strong deterrent against crimes that undermine the credibility of the public examination system.

On X, Amit Shah said, "The Modi govt today set a significant milestone in securing the future of our students by passing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Parliament." Shah said the new law will provide stringent punishment for attempts to tamper with the fairness of the merit-based examination system and help students fulfil their aspirations.

He added, "The new law will emerge as the strongest deterrent against crimes that threaten the aspirations of our youth by diluting the credibility of our public examination system. By laying down the harshest provisions to punish anyone who attempts to tamper with the fairness of the merit-based framework, the new law will ensure that our youth fulfil the dreams they have envisioned for themselves." (ANI)