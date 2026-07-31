"Aap BJP ke ho kya?": Rahul Gandhi's sharp retort to Delhi Police families' Press Conference

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday retorted with "Aap BJP ke ho kya" when asked about a press conference being held by family members of Delhi Police personnel who sustained injuries during the clashes linked with the July 20 student protests in New Delhi Family members of the injured police personnel, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police, a Sub Inspector and others, had this morning held a press conference, recounting their ordeal and appealing for justice.

The wife of a Delhi Police ACP who sustained injuries during the clashes said the incident had been traumatic for her family. "The moment he returned home late on the night of July 20, injured as he was, was incredibly painful and traumatic for both my two-year-old daughter and me. I am accompanied here by other family members of Delhi Police personnel, and we wish to share our ordeal with you," she said.

The daughter of an injured Delhi Police Sub-Inspector also alleged that her father was attacked by a mob during the protest and said he was later taken to RML Hospital. She said her father, a former Marine Commando in the Indian Navy, was "pulled by a rowdy mob and was almost lynched near the stage at Jantar Mantar" and remained unconscious at the hospital for around four hours.

A family member of another injured official said, "This was not a student protest; rather, there were mischievous elements who tried to sabotage and discredit the students' protest and shatter the dignity of Parliament." She said the miscreants should be punished while genuine students should be let off after their records are processed.

The development comes a day after Rahul Gandhi demanded an independent, Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to investigate the alleged police action against student protesters. He called for an impartial probe into the alleged use of force against students during the July 20 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, the political confrontation over the protests has intensified, with BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur moving a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi today over remarks made during the Lok Sabha proceedings on July 29. Congress MP KC Venugopal said the party would move a privilege motion against Union Minister Jitendra Singh, alleging that he had "misled the House" by stating that no firing had taken place during the protest.

"Union Minister Jitendra Singh misled the House by saying that no firing was done (on protestors). Rahul Gandhi himself has shown the evidence of pellet gun, AK-47 being used...Union Minister Jitendra Singh misled the house. We will move a privilege motion against him," he told reporters. "Our MPs are capable and will face it in the Lok Sabha," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said when asked about the privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)