China says citizens not affected after Iranian attack hits Chinese company building in Kuwait
China's foreign ministry has urged Kuwait to take measures to protect Chinese nationals and institutions after an Iranian attack hit a Chinese company's building in Kuwait.
- Country:
- China
China's foreign ministry said on Friday that an Iranian attack that hit a building belonging to a Chinese company in Kuwait did not affect Chinese citizens.
China has urged Kuwait to take effective measures to protect the safety of Chinese nationals and institutions, Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the ministry, said at a press briefing.
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