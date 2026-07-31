China says citizens not affected after Iranian attack hits Chinese company building in Kuwait

​China's foreign ‌ministry said on ​Friday that ‌an Iranian attack that hit a building ‌belonging to a Chinese company ‌in Kuwait did not affect Chinese ⁠citizens.

China ​has ⁠urged Kuwait to take ⁠effective measures to ​protect the safety of Chinese ⁠nationals and institutions, ⁠Mao ​Ning, a spokesperson for the ministry, ⁠said at a press ⁠briefing.