China says citizens not affected after Iranian attack hits Chinese company building in Kuwait

China's foreign ministry has urged Kuwait to take measures to protect Chinese nationals and institutions after an Iranian attack hit a Chinese company's building in Kuwait.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 12:57 IST
China says citizens not affected after Iranian attack hits Chinese company building in Kuwait
Mao Ning
  • Country:
  • China

​China's foreign ‌ministry said on ​Friday that ‌an Iranian attack that hit a building ‌belonging to a Chinese company ‌in Kuwait did not affect Chinese ⁠citizens.

China ​has ⁠urged Kuwait to take ⁠effective measures to ​protect the safety of Chinese ⁠nationals and institutions, ⁠Mao ​Ning, a spokesperson for the ministry, ⁠said at a press ⁠briefing.

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