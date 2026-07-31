"Daga DSC, not Mega DSC": YSRCP demands Nara Lokesh's resignation over alleged recruitment scam

Leaders of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday submitted a representation to the District Collector's office in Vijayawada, demanding the immediate resignation of Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh over alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) recruitment. The YSRCP MLC, Ruhulla termed the recruitment process a "mega scam," alleging that "jobs were sold through the back door."

"The DSC recruitment is a "mega scam." Jobs were allegedly sold through the back door. Just as a Union Minister resigned on moral grounds, Nara Lokesh should also resign as Education Minister," Ruhulla asserted. YSRCP NTR District President Devineni Avinash hit out at the government's terminology, stating that the "Mega DSC" was actually a "Daga (fraud) DSC."

"This is not a "Mega DSC"; it is a "Daga (fraud) DSC. Instead of answering allegations over the DSC recruitment, the government is resorting to personal attacks. The youth are demanding the resignation of Nara Lokesh," Avinash said. Former Minister Vellampalli Srinivas also alleged that a significant scam had taken place under the sports quota of the DSC recruitment.

"Irregularities took place under the sports quota in the DSC recruitment. Candidates who won gold medals were allegedly denied opportunities in the DSC. Jobs were given to those who had merely participated in sports events. If the recruitment process was transparent, why is the government afraid of a CBI inquiry? The government had promised fee reimbursement and unemployment allowance but failed to implement them. Nara Lokesh should take moral responsibility and resign as Education Minister," Srinivas said. Furthermore, the YSRCP also announced a series of agitations to intensify their demand.

Avinash informed that the party will organise town hall meetings on August 3 and 4, followed by relay hunger strikes from August 6 to 9. The protests will culminate in rallies across all Assembly constituencies on August 10. Earlier, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also said that the protesters unanimously demanded the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, holding him morally responsible for the alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC recruitment.

He said it was the Chandrababu Naidu government's failure that had forced talented and hardworking youth, who should have been building their careers through merit, onto the streets in protest. Instead, thousands of unemployed youth had spent years preparing day and night to secure teaching jobs, but the government's handling of the Mega DSC recruitment had shattered their aspirations through alleged paper leaks and irregular appointments.

Despite evidence and documents coming into the public domain, neither Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu nor Nara Lokesh had responded to the allegations, choosing instead to divert public attention rather than answer legitimate questions, he said. (ANI)