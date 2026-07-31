Israel must approve disarmament agreement before Hamas will implement, says Hamas official
A Hamas official has stated that Israel must approve a phased disarmament agreement before Hamas will implement it, with both sides needing to agree on the text first.
- Country:
- United States
Israel must approve the phased disarmament agreement brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace before Hamas will implement it, Ghazi Hamad, a Hamas official involved in the negotiations, told Reuters.
Once both sides approve the agreement text, Israel must begin implementing the agreement's first phase, Hamad said.
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