Israel must approve disarmament agreement before Hamas will implement, says Hamas official

A Hamas official has stated that Israel must approve a phased disarmament agreement before Hamas will implement it, with both sides needing to agree on the text first.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 13:15 IST
Israel must approve disarmament agreement before Hamas will implement, says Hamas official
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

​Israel ‌must approve ​the phased disarmament ‌agreement brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump's Board ‌of Peace before ‌Hamas will implement it, Ghazi Hamad, ⁠a Hamas ​official ⁠involved in the ⁠negotiations, told Reuters.

Once ​both sides approve the ⁠agreement text, Israel ⁠must begin ​implementing the agreement's first ⁠phase, Hamad said.

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