Israel must approve disarmament agreement before Hamas will implement, says Hamas official

​Israel ‌must approve ​the phased disarmament ‌agreement brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump's Board ‌of Peace before ‌Hamas will implement it, Ghazi Hamad, ⁠a Hamas ​official ⁠involved in the ⁠negotiations, told Reuters.

Once ​both sides approve the ⁠agreement text, Israel ⁠must begin ​implementing the agreement's first ⁠phase, Hamad said.