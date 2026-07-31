Former China State Grid Chairman Xin Baoan under investigation, anti-graft watchdog says
Xin Baoan, former chairman of China's State Grid Corporation, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of discipline and law, China's anti-graft watchdog announced.
- Country:
- China
Xin Baoan, former chairman of the State Grid Corporation of China, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of discipline and law, China's anti-graft watchdog said Friday.
State Grid is China's dominant power distributor and the world's largest utility enterprise.
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