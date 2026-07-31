Former China State Grid Chairman Xin Baoan under investigation, anti-graft watchdog says

​Xin ‌Baoan, ​former chairman ‌of the State Grid Corporation of ‌China, is under ‌investigation for suspected severe ⁠violations ​of ⁠discipline and law, ⁠China's anti-graft watchdog said ​Friday.

State Grid is ⁠China's dominant ⁠power ​distributor and the world's ⁠largest utility enterprise.