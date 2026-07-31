UK approval for China's mega embassy in London was lawful, court rules

Britain's approval for ​China to build a vast ‌embassy in ​London was lawful, the High Court ruled on Friday, rejecting a legal challenge brought by a group ‌of local residents.

China's plans to build an embassy on the site of the two-century-old Royal Mint Court near the Tower of London were approved in January, shortly before then-Prime ‌Minister Keir Starmer visited China, the first by a British leader since ‌2018. The decision was seen as part of a wide attempt to improve ties with Beijing despite British and U.S. politicians warning that it could be used as a base for spying. Britain's intelligence ⁠agencies ​said any threat ⁠could be mitigated.

Local residents argued this month that the decision was unlawful, including because officials failed ⁠to take into account the risk that the new embassy could curtail protests or be ​used to monitor Chinese dissidents. But the case brought by the Royal Mint ⁠Court Residents' Association (RMCRA), representing a group of families and businesses who live in and operate from leasehold ⁠properties built ​at Royal Mint Court, was rejected by London's High Court.

The courtsaid in a summary of its ruling: "The RMCRA did not produce reasonable and ⁠convincing evidence of the likelihood that a violation of human rights affecting them personally ⁠would occur." The RMCRA's grounds ⁠relating to the enforcement of planning conditions and an alleged failure to disclose relevant documents during an earlier inquiry into the ‌plans ‌were also dismissed.