Poland summons Russian ambassador after missile incident

Poland summoned ‌the Russian ambassador ​on Friday and handed him a protest note after a Russian missile landed on ‌Polish territory, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Warsaw confirmed on Friday that the projectile, which came down in eastern Poland on Thursday, was a Russian ‌Kh-101 missile. The incident was the latest in a series of ‌airspace incursions on NATO's eastern flank that have fueled fears that the war in Ukraine may spill over the alliance's borders. "We conveyed to the ambassador our unequivocal ⁠condemnation of ​hostile actions directed ⁠against the security of a sovereign state and its citizens," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maciej Wewior ⁠told reporters.

"We demand an end to actions that endanger the lives ​and safety of citizens and, at the same time, pose a ⁠risk of an aviation disaster." The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to an ⁠emailed ​request for comment.

Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said earlier on Friday that Warsaw had established the missile that landed in Poland was ⁠produced near Moscow in the second quarter of this year. "This means that Russia ⁠is using ⁠newly produced missiles to strike Ukraine," he wrote on X. "It confirms reports that Russian wartime stockpiles have been ‌depleted."