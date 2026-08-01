"Students should be guided to right path:" UP Minister OP Rajbhar on PM Modi's video message

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday emphasised that students should be guided to the right path and said it was the duty of the government to work for their betterment. Reacting to the video of Prime Minister Narerna Modi shared on instagram, OP Rajbhar said that PM Modi will pay attention to the "nation's voice".

"Students may have strayed onto the wrong path for various reasons; we should forgive them and work towards their progress by bringing them into the mainstream of development. They should be guided to the right path through proper counsel. The Congress party has no real work to do; it constantly engages in reckless rhetoric. The people of the country elected the Prime Minister, and having done so, they expect him to work for the nation and its citizens. He will work for the people living in the country and heed the nation's voice," Rajbhar told ANI. Noting that some mischievous children had used "very crude and abusive language" during the protest at Jantar Mantar and he and his late mother were also subjected to abuse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that abuses never solve anything and urged people to guide those who have gone astray.

Sharing a video on Instagram, PM Modi said that he fully understands the outrage within society over use of abusive language and it comes as "a cultural shock to see our daughters using such language" but asserted that there is need to "to embrace these children and show them the right path". The Prime Minister said he dedicatedly works for the bright future of youth, and urged them to move forward after learning from mistakes.

"Today I just feel like talking to you. The country and the world have witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar. Some mischievous children used very crude and abusive language, words that do not befit any civilized society. I was personally abused, and even my late mother was subjected to abuse. It was a truly ugly spectacle," he said. (ANI)