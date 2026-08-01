"Be hunarbaaz, not gaalibaaz; abuses are not our culture": Swami Ramdev on student protests

By Niranjan Mishra Yoga guru Swami Ramdev has criticised the recent youth protest, saying such agitations will not help the country progress. He stressed that India's young generation should focus on developing skills rather than engaging in "abusive" protests.

Ramdev also said that merely replacing the Education Minister would not bring about any meaningful change in the education system. Speaking to ANI, Swami Ramdev said, "I admit that there are several shortcomings in our political system, education system and medical system. Registering protest is our Constitutional right. We should protest in a democratic and constitutional manner with human values and morals.

"Ruckus, commotion and destruction on streets, and hurling abuses will not take the country forward. Besides protesting, we should also see how to build the nation. Everyone has the same goal, to build Viksit Bharat. Viksit Bharat cannot be built through ruckus," he added. Ramdev also said, "Our youth are hitting the streets in groups, dancing and raising slogans of azaadi. This won't work either. You need to make yourself capable enough to contribute to the nation and hold the government system accountable."

On the resignation of the Union Education Minister, Swami Ramdev said, "What change will come in the education system if the Education Minister resigns? Will it bring jobs to youth? Bring down inflation? Change will come with the hard work of students, and through policies. Govt should indeed be accountable, but change will not set in only by changing one person. Change in system and hard work is important." Ramdev further said, "children should not be 'gaalibaaz' but 'hunarbaaz'." On PM Modi's latest video message, he said, "PM has forgiven the children. But hurling abuses is not our culture."

Noting that some mischievous children had used "very crude and abusive language" during the protest at Jantar Mantar and he and his late mother were also subjected to abuse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that abuses never solve anything and urged people to guide those who have gone astray. Sharing a video on Instagram, PM Modi said that he fully understands the outrage within society over the use of abusive language and it comes as "a cultural shock to see our daughters using such language" but asserted that there is a need to "embrace these children and show them the right path".

The Prime Minister said he works for the bright future of youth, and urged them to move forward after learning from mistakes. "Today I just feel like talking to you. The country and the world have witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar. Some mischievous children used very crude and abusive language, words that do not befit any civilised society. I was personally abused, and even my late mother was subjected to abuse. It was a truly ugly spectacle," he said. (ANI)