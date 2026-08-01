Crimean families queue for hot meals as Ukraine hits power supply

A chef in Crimea's Massandra town prepares hot meals for dozens of people queuing daily, as Ukrainian attacks on power plants and infrastructure limit fuel supplies in the region.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 17:52 IST
Crimean families queue for hot meals as Ukraine hits power supply
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  • Country:
  • Russia

Under a blazing summer sun, a ​chef poured oil into huge pots ​set up on a street ‌in ​the Crimean town of Massandra, preparing to serve dozens of people queuing for a hot meal after Ukrainian attacks cut power ‌to their own kitchens. Cities and towns across Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, have had to cope with limited fuel supplies for much of the summer amid Ukrainian attacks on ‌power plants and other infrastructure.

Ukraine, whose own cities have been under repeated attack since Moscow ‌sent thousands of troops into the country in 2022, says it is "bringing the war back home to Russia" by intensifying strikes deep inside the country and on territory its neighbour controls. Standing beside boiling vats of buckwheat, ⁠later ​to be added to ⁠plates of reheated tinned beef, Massandra town administration head Oksana Madyud said her workers were serving roughly 200 people ⁠per day.

"We're preparing hot meals for people, as under the current circumstances not everyone has the ​means to cook hot food on electric hobs," she said. One local woman, Marina, said ⁠pain in her leg was making the climb down from her 10th-floor apartment difficult, but the lack of electricity ⁠had ​sent her hunting for a gas cooker and some cylinders.

"There's nothing up there," she said, referring to her apartment. "We've got an electric cooker - that's it." Another older resident, Alexandra, ⁠said she had been lured down by the smell of the lunch after going without ⁠electricity for 10 days.

"They ⁠turned it back on today, at 4 o'clock" in the afternoon, but she wasn't sure the lights would still be on when she ‌returned home, ‌she added.

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