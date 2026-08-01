Trump disputes his own Justice Department's findings on Reflecting Pool
US President Donald Trump disputes the Justice Department's conclusion that a flawed installation caused the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool liner to peel, instead blaming vandalism.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump posted on Saturday he disagrees with the Justice Department's findings that a flawed installation, not vandalism, caused the liner of the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to peel.
"I disagree 100% with Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, on the Reflecting Pool. I don’t know what she was thinking? To me, it was a pure case of VANDALISM," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
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