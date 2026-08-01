Trump disputes his own Justice Department's findings on Reflecting Pool

US President Donald Trump disputes the Justice Department's conclusion that a flawed installation caused the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool liner to peel, instead blaming vandalism.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 22:13 IST
Trump disputes his own Justice Department's findings on Reflecting Pool
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. ​President ​Donald Trump ‌posted on Saturday ​he disagrees with ‌the Justice Department's findings that a flawed installation, not vandalism, ‌caused the liner of the ‌newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to peel.

"I ⁠disagree ​100% ⁠with Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. ⁠Attorney for the District of ​Columbia, on the Reflecting ⁠Pool. I don’t know what ⁠she ​was thinking? To me, it was a ⁠pure case of VANDALISM," Trump ⁠wrote ⁠in a post on Truth Social.

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