Trump disputes his own Justice Department's findings on Reflecting Pool

U.S. ​President ​Donald Trump ‌posted on Saturday ​he disagrees with ‌the Justice Department's findings that a flawed installation, not vandalism, ‌caused the liner of the ‌newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to peel.

"I ⁠disagree ​100% ⁠with Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. ⁠Attorney for the District of ​Columbia, on the Reflecting ⁠Pool. I don’t know what ⁠she ​was thinking? To me, it was a ⁠pure case of VANDALISM," Trump ⁠wrote ⁠in a post on Truth Social.