Soccer-Brentford sign Sangare from Lens for club-record fee

Brentford have signed Mali international Mamadou Sangare from RC Lens for a club-record £39 million fee on a five-year contract with an option to extend for another year.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 21:51 IST
Soccer-Brentford sign Sangare from Lens for club-record fee
  • Country:
  • Mali

Brentford have signed Mamadou ​Sangare from RC ​Lens for a club-record ‌fee, ​the Premier League outfit said on Saturday, as media reported that ‌the west London club had paid £39 million ($52.57 million) for the Mali international. Sangare, 24, joins Brentford on a five-year contract, ‌with the option to extend for another year.

“Mamadou is ‌someone that we’ve tracked for quite some time. He’s been on our radar and was a player we were really ⁠keen to ​bring in," ⁠Brentford coach Keith Andrews said in a statement. Sangare left Austria's ⁠Rapid Vienna to join Lens last year, and featured prominently ​as they won the French Cup for the first ⁠time and finished second in Ligue 1.

"He’s a humble young ⁠man, ​but he’s equally as determined to succeed in his career. He fits everything we want from ⁠a Brentford player, on and off the pitch," Andrews added. Brentford ⁠begin their ⁠Premier League campaign at home to Tottenham Hotspur on August 22.

($1 = 0.7418 pounds)

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