UK budget to be on October 28 - government statement

British ‌finance minister John Healey said on Friday ‌he will hold ‌his first budget on October 28.

"This will ⁠be ​a ⁠budget that moves money ⁠and power out ​of Westminster, and into ⁠every postcode around Britain," ⁠Healey said. "It ​will be built on ⁠fiscal discipline. It ⁠will ⁠meet our fiscal rules."