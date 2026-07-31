UK budget to be on October 28 - government statement

​British ‌finance minister ​John Healey said ‌on Friday he will hold his first ‌budget on ‌October 28, the government.

"This will be a ⁠budget ​that ⁠moves money and ⁠power out of Westminster, ​and into every postcode ⁠around Britain," ⁠Healey said. "It ​will be built on ⁠fiscal discipline. It will ⁠meet ⁠our fiscal rules."