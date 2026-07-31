UK budget to be on October 28 - government statement
British finance minister John Healey has announced his first budget for October 28, prioritizing fiscal discipline and decentralizing power to every postcode in Britain.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British finance minister John Healey said on Friday he will hold his first budget on October 28, the government.
"This will be a budget that moves money and power out of Westminster, and into every postcode around Britain," Healey said. "It will be built on fiscal discipline. It will meet our fiscal rules."