UK budget to be on October 28 - government statement

British finance minister John Healey has announced his first budget for October 28, prioritizing fiscal discipline and decentralizing power to every postcode in Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 19:38 IST
UK budget to be on October 28 - government statement
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

​British ‌finance minister ​John Healey said ‌on Friday he will hold his first ‌budget on ‌October 28, the government.

"This will be a ⁠budget ​that ⁠moves money and ⁠power out of Westminster, ​and into every postcode ⁠around Britain," ⁠Healey said. "It ​will be built on ⁠fiscal discipline. It will ⁠meet ⁠our fiscal rules."

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