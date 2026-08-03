Russian attack on gas station kills three in Ukraine, regional governor says
A Russian attack on a gas station in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region killed three people, amid a recent escalation of strikes on fuel stations across Ukraine.
- Country:
- Russia
A Russian attack on a gas station in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region killed three people on Monday, the regional governor said.
Russian troops have stepped up their strikes on fuel stations across Ukraine in recent weeks.
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