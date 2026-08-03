Himachal Minister Rajesh Dharmani urges Centre to set up national pharmaceutical education, research institute in state

The Technical Education Minister of Himachal Pradesh,Rajesh Dharmani on Monday urged the Centre to establish a national pharmaceutical education and research institute in the state, saying Himachal's robust pharmaceutical manufacturing sector now needs to shift its focus from generic medicines to research and innovation. The minister also questioned the BJP over its allegations involving the Director General of Police (DGP) in the Manav Bharti University fake degree scam, asking why the information was allegedly withheld if party leaders were aware of it.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Dharmani said he had recently met Union Health Minister JP Nadda in New Delhi and requested the Centre to sanction a premier pharmaceutical educational and research institution for Himachal Pradesh. "I requested that a national pharmaceutical educational and research institute be established in Himachal Pradesh. Since technical education, including pharmacy colleges, comes under my department, such an institution will significantly benefit the state," he said.

The minister said Himachal Pradesh is one of India's leading pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs, but stressed that the industry must now invest in research rather than depending primarily on generic medicines. "Generic medicines have made healthcare affordable, and there is no doubt about their importance. But the future lies in developing new formulations and innovative medicines. Research is essential if we want to strengthen our pharmaceutical industry, reduce dependence on existing formulations and provide better and more affordable medicines to people," he said.

Dharmani said the state government was willing to provide land for the project and that the final decision rested with the Centre. On the Manav Bharti University fake degree scam, Dharmani questioned the BJP's allegations concerning the DGP and asked why the matter was allegedly not disclosed earlier if senior BJP leaders were aware of it.

"If they had information about such a sensitive issue involving thousands of fake degrees, the first question is why they kept it suppressed. It should have been brought before the public immediately," he said. He accused the BJP of attempting to create sensationalism through repeated allegations.

"It appears the BJP's only objective is to create sensationalism. Their leaders repeatedly make allegations without substantiating them," he added. Highlighting reforms in the Technical Education Department, Dharmani said the government had redirected funds towards student welfare after finding that resources meant for students were being spent on unnecessary purchases.

"When I became minister, I found that money meant for students was being used to buy luxury vehicles and equipment unrelated to technical education. We issued clear guidelines to ensure that every rupee is spent only on students," he said. He said the government recently took 30 Industrial Training Institute (ITI) students on an overseas exposure visit, with 29 of them boarding an aircraft for the first time.

"Our approach is completely student-centric. Vocational students often suffer from low self-esteem because skilled labour does not receive the respect it deserves in society. These exposure visits help build confidence and expose them to the latest industrial practices," he said. The minister said the initiative would continue, with 35 engineering students scheduled to visit Japan, while teachers would also be sent for international exposure programmes.

"The better the teacher, the better the student. Teachers also need exposure to global best practices so they can prepare students for the future," he said. On the state Cabinet's decision to regulate construction in core green areas, Dharmani said the government was committed to balancing development with environmental conservation.

"Himachal's identity is its mountains, forests and natural landscapes. Development is necessary, but preserving our natural beauty is equally important. We are trying to strike a balanced approach so that future generations inherit the state's unique environment," he said. He added that panchayats would also be involved in expanding green cover through plantation drives under the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana and the creation of urban forests.

Rejecting the BJP's charge that the Congress government was pursuing politics of vendetta, Dharmani said there was no such policy. "There is no agenda of political revenge. However, if there are cases of gross violations of law, the government is duty-bound to take action. That should not be seen as vendetta," he said. (ANI)