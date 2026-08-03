Six Saudi tankers turn away from Aden, ship-tracking data shows

​Six Saudi-flagged ​supertankers have ‌changed course ​in the Gulf of Aden ‌in recent days and are heading to southern Africa amid threats ‌by Yemen’s Houthi movement to ‌target Saudi shipping, ship-tracking data showed on Monday.

The tankers, which were ⁠empty ​of ⁠cargo after returning from destinations in Asia, ⁠were sailing in formation ​towards southern Africa, rather than opting ⁠to transit the southern Red ⁠Sea ​via the Bab el-Mandeb chokepoint, according to AIS ship-tracking ⁠on LSEG and MarineTraffic.

Saudi officials did ⁠not ⁠respond immediately to a request for comment.