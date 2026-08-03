Six Saudi tankers turn away from Aden, ship-tracking data shows

Six Saudi-flagged supertankers have altered their course in the Gulf of Aden, heading to southern Africa to avoid potential threats from Yemen's Houthi movement.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 18:20 IST
Six Saudi tankers turn away from Aden, ship-tracking data shows
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

​Six Saudi-flagged ​supertankers have ‌changed course ​in the Gulf of Aden ‌in recent days and are heading to southern Africa amid threats ‌by Yemen’s Houthi movement to ‌target Saudi shipping, ship-tracking data showed on Monday.

The tankers, which were ⁠empty ​of ⁠cargo after returning from destinations in Asia, ⁠were sailing in formation ​towards southern Africa, rather than opting ⁠to transit the southern Red ⁠Sea ​via the Bab el-Mandeb chokepoint, according to AIS ship-tracking ⁠on LSEG and MarineTraffic.

Saudi officials did ⁠not ⁠respond immediately to a request for comment.

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