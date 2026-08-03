Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-FIFA chief Infantino's position looks unacceptable, head of European leagues says

Gianni Infantino's position as FIFA president looks untenable following ​his failed plan to sell a stake in the World Cup's commercial rights, the head of Europe's ​professional football leagues said on Sunday. Claudius Schaefer, whose organisation represents 53 professional men's and ‌women's football ​leagues, said there could be "only one consequence" for Infantino after his plan triggered a storm of protest from regional associations.

Mets send RHP Freddy Peralta to Rays for three prospects

The Tampa Bay Rays added to one of the major leagues' better rotations on Sunday by acquiring two-time All-Star Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets in exchange for three prospects. The ‌Rays, who boast the best record in the American League, sent right-hander Gary Gill Hill, second baseman Emilien Pitre and center fielder Aidan Smith to the Mets one day before the major league trade deadline.

WTA roundup: Kristina Liutova becomes youngest WTA champion since 2019

Sixteen-year-old Kristina Liutova of Russia claimed a 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory over Darja Vidmanova of the Czech Republic on Sunday to earn the title at the Memphis Classic in her first-ever WTA main-draw event. Liutova, the world's No. 229-ranked player who had to qualify ‌to get into the main draw, became the first player aged 16-or-younger since Coco Gauff in 2019 to win a WTA event and the first player born in the 2010s to win a WTA event.

Former Pro Bowl G ‌Andrus Peat announces retirement

Andrus Peat, who earned three Pro Bowl selections at guard during his 11-year NFL career, announced his retirement via a weekend Instagram post. "11 years in the league, I gave it everything I had. I may be walking away from football, but not from the lessons it taught me," Peat wrote.

Yankees acquire INF Luis Garcia Jr. from Nationals

The New York Yankees, in need of a spark on offense, acquired infielder Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals on Sunday. The Nationals will acquire four right-handed pitchers in return: relievers Jake Bird and Yovanny Cruz, who have spent time ⁠in the majors ​this season, and prospects Jack Cebert and Ben Grable.

Tennis-Rested Sabalenka has ⁠high hopes leading into US Open

World number one Aryna Sabalenka said on Sunday she was feeling hopeful going into the lead-up to the U.S. Open after a string of disappointing Grand Slam results earlier this year. The 28-year-old Belarusian failed to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last month and ⁠was defeated in the quarters at the French Open in June. In January, she lost in the final at the Australian Open.

Texans reportedly bring back Jadeveon Clowney, sign Mario Edwards

Former No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney is returning to the Houston Texans for the first time since the ​2018 season, multiple reports said Sunday. Clowney will sign with Houston for a base value of $5.5 million and a max value of $8 million, KPRC2 in Houston reported.

Tigers assign prospects acquired in Tarik Skubal deal to minor league ⁠affiliates

The Detroit Tigers announced the class and team assignments on Sunday for the three minor league players acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Saturday evening trade of two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. River Ryan, a 27-year old right-handed pitcher, will be assigned to Triple-A Toledo. The Charlotte, N.C. native ⁠started ​four games for the Dodgers in 2024, posting a 1-0 record and a 1.33 ERA. He suffered a right elbow UCL tear on August 10, 2024 and underwent Tommy John surgery later that month.

Lottie Woad among 8 players to make Euro Solheim Cup team

Eight of the 12 players for the European Solheim Cup team are now set in stone, with rising star Lottie Woad leading the way. The 22-year-old Englishwoman was named to her first Solheim Cup team on Sunday ⁠when the automatic qualifiers locked in following the AIG Women's Open.

Athletics star Nick Kurtz (thumb) to visit hand specialist

Athletics All-Star first baseman Nick Kurtz will visit a hand specialist in Los Angeles Monday after his right thumb injury caused him ⁠to sit out Sunday for the second straight day. It's possible ⁠that Kurtz will go on the 10-day injured list for the second time in less than a month.

Tennis-Rain disrupts Washington Open final, halts play in Canada

Rain disrupted tennis tournaments across North America on Sunday, delaying the Washington Open women's final between American Jessica Pegula and the Philippines' Alexandra Eala, cancelling the evening session at the Canadian Open in Montreal and halting ‌play in Toronto. Pegula had taken the opening set ‌6-4 against Eala in Washington, but the final was suspended with Eala leading 2-1 in the second set. The match ​had already been delayed by three hours before it began.