EU united and ready to help Spain protect external border, says Irish minister
European Union interior ministers expressed unity and readiness to support Spain in protecting its borders from illegal migration following a recent surge in crossings into the Ceuta enclave.
- Country:
- Spain
European Union interior ministers said they were united and stood ready to support Spain in its efforts to protect external borders from illegal migration after thousands crossed into the enclave of Ceuta last week, said the migration minister of Ireland, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency.
Interior Ministers of EU member states and associated countries within the Schengen area discussed the Ceuta situation in an emergency video call held on Tuesday.
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