EU united and ready to help Spain protect external border, says Irish minister

European ​Union ‌interior ministers said ​they were united and ‌stood ready to support Spain in its efforts to ‌protect external borders from ‌illegal migration after thousands crossed into the enclave of ⁠Ceuta ​last week, ⁠said the migration minister of ⁠Ireland, which currently holds the ​EU's rotating presidency.

Interior Ministers ⁠of EU member states ⁠and ​associated countries within the Schengen area discussed ⁠the Ceuta situation in an ⁠emergency ⁠video call held on Tuesday.