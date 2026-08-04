EU united and ready to help Spain protect external border, says Irish minister

European Union interior ministers expressed unity and readiness to support Spain in protecting its borders from illegal migration following a recent surge in crossings into the Ceuta enclave.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 17:37 IST
EU united and ready to help Spain protect external border, says Irish minister
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  • Spain

European ​Union ‌interior ministers said ​they were united and ‌stood ready to support Spain in its efforts to ‌protect external borders from ‌illegal migration after thousands crossed into the enclave of ⁠Ceuta ​last week, ⁠said the migration minister of ⁠Ireland, which currently holds the ​EU's rotating presidency.

Interior Ministers ⁠of EU member states ⁠and ​associated countries within the Schengen area discussed ⁠the Ceuta situation in an ⁠emergency ⁠video call held on Tuesday.

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