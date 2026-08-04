EU interior ministers' meeting was 'constructive', Spain says
EU interior ministers praised Spain's response to the Ceuta mass border rush, with around 70,000 migrants having left the enclave since the incident.
- Country:
- Spain
The meeting between EU interior ministers to address the Ceuta mass border rush had a constructive tone and member states recognised Madrid's "immediate and efficient" response, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told reporters on Tuesday.
About 70,000 of the 72,000 migrants who entered Ceuta had left, Grande-Marlaska said, adding that the Schengen space was never compromised as the North African enclave is not included in the agreement.
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