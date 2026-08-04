EU interior ministers' meeting was 'constructive', Spain says

EU interior ministers praised Spain's response to the Ceuta mass border rush, with around 70,000 migrants having left the enclave since the incident.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 17:34 IST
EU interior ministers' meeting was 'constructive', Spain says
  • Country:
  • Spain

​The meeting ​between ‌EU interior ​ministers to address the ‌Ceuta mass border rush had a constructive tone and member ‌states recognised Madrid's "immediate ‌and efficient" response, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told reporters ⁠on ​Tuesday.

About ⁠70,000 of the 72,000 ⁠migrants who entered Ceuta ​had left, Grande-Marlaska said, adding ⁠that the Schengen space ⁠was never ​compromised as the North African enclave ⁠is not included in the ⁠agreement.

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