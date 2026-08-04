EU interior ministers' meeting was 'constructive', Spain says

​The meeting ​between ‌EU interior ​ministers to address the ‌Ceuta mass border rush had a constructive tone and member ‌states recognised Madrid's "immediate ‌and efficient" response, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told reporters ⁠on ​Tuesday.

About ⁠70,000 of the 72,000 ⁠migrants who entered Ceuta ​had left, Grande-Marlaska said, adding ⁠that the Schengen space ⁠was never ​compromised as the North African enclave ⁠is not included in the ⁠agreement.