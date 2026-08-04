Russia's FESCO halts new Black Sea shipping orders after vessel sinks

​Russian logistics ‌and shipping group ​FESCO has suspended ‌accepting new shipment requests via the Black Sea after ‌a Ukrainian drone ‌attack on one of its vessels, the company ⁠said ​on ⁠Tuesday.

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, ⁠which owns FESCO, said ​earlier that the vessel ⁠Yanina was damaged by Ukrainian ⁠seaborne ​drones and sank in the ⁠Black Sea overnight from Friday ⁠to ⁠Saturday.