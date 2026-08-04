Russia's FESCO halts new Black Sea shipping orders after vessel sinks
Russian logistics group FESCO has suspended new shipment requests via the Black Sea following a Ukrainian drone attack on one of its vessels.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian logistics and shipping group FESCO has suspended accepting new shipment requests via the Black Sea after a Ukrainian drone attack on one of its vessels, the company said on Tuesday.
Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, which owns FESCO, said earlier that the vessel Yanina was damaged by Ukrainian seaborne drones and sank in the Black Sea overnight from Friday to Saturday.
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