Russia's FESCO halts new Black Sea shipping orders after vessel sinks

Russian logistics group FESCO has suspended new shipment requests via the Black Sea following a Ukrainian drone attack on one of its vessels.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 20:14 IST
Russia's FESCO halts new Black Sea shipping orders after vessel sinks
  • Country:
  • Russia

​Russian logistics ‌and shipping group ​FESCO has suspended ‌accepting new shipment requests via the Black Sea after ‌a Ukrainian drone ‌attack on one of its vessels, the company ⁠said ​on ⁠Tuesday.

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, ⁠which owns FESCO, said ​earlier that the vessel ⁠Yanina was damaged by Ukrainian ⁠seaborne ​drones and sank in the ⁠Black Sea overnight from Friday ⁠to ⁠Saturday.

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