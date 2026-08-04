US sees progress in Hormuz Strait talks, hopes for deal very shortly, Rubio says

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reports progress in talks with Iran and Oman to increase ship passage through the Strait of Hormuz, but a final agreement has not been reached.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 19:41 IST
US sees progress in Hormuz Strait talks, hopes for deal very shortly, Rubio says
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

​U.S. Secretary ‌of State ​Marco Rubio said on ‌Tuesday there has been progress made in discussions ‌with Iran and Oman ‌on getting more ships through the Strait ⁠of ​Hormuz ⁠but no final agreement ⁠has been reached.

"There's been ​progress made in those ⁠talks, but not ⁠finality yet. ​We're hoping that will happen ⁠very shortly," Rubio told reporters ⁠at ⁠the State Department.

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