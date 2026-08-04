US sees progress in Hormuz Strait talks, hopes for deal very shortly, Rubio says
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reports progress in talks with Iran and Oman to increase ship passage through the Strait of Hormuz, but a final agreement has not been reached.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday there has been progress made in discussions with Iran and Oman on getting more ships through the Strait of Hormuz but no final agreement has been reached.
"There's been progress made in those talks, but not finality yet. We're hoping that will happen very shortly," Rubio told reporters at the State Department.
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