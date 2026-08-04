US sees progress in Hormuz Strait talks, hopes for deal very shortly, Rubio says

​U.S. Secretary ‌of State ​Marco Rubio said on ‌Tuesday there has been progress made in discussions ‌with Iran and Oman ‌on getting more ships through the Strait ⁠of ​Hormuz ⁠but no final agreement ⁠has been reached.

"There's been ​progress made in those ⁠talks, but not ⁠finality yet. ​We're hoping that will happen ⁠very shortly," Rubio told reporters ⁠at ⁠the State Department.