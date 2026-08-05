Wildberries warehouse in Russia's Tula region on fire after drone attack, governor says

​A ​warehouse ‌of top online ​Russian retailer Wildberries ‌in Russia's Tula region caught fire after ‌a Ukraine drone attack ‌that injured one person, regional governor ⁠Dmitry Milyayev ​said ⁠on Telegram on Wednesday.

He ⁠said two industrial facilities ​in the Novomoskovsk ⁠and Uzlovaya areas and two ⁠apartment ​buildings in another part ⁠of the Tula region were ⁠also ⁠damaged.