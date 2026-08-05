Wildberries warehouse in Russia's Tula region on fire after drone attack, governor says
A Ukraine drone attack on Russia's Tula region caused a warehouse fire and damaged multiple facilities, including two industrial sites and two apartment buildings.
- Country:
- Russia
A warehouse of top online Russian retailer Wildberries in Russia's Tula region caught fire after a Ukraine drone attack that injured one person, regional governor Dmitry Milyayev said on Telegram on Wednesday.
He said two industrial facilities in the Novomoskovsk and Uzlovaya areas and two apartment buildings in another part of the Tula region were also damaged.