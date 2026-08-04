Thailand claimed a late 1-0 ​win over hosts the Philippines in ​New Clark City on Tuesday ‌as Waris ​Choolthong's 84th-minute header maintained his side's perfect record in Group B of the ASEAN Championship.

Waris powered in Picha ‌Autra's cross from the left to break the deadlock and move Anthony Hudson's side onto nine points from three matches and to the verge of the semi-finals. Thailand require only a ‌point to guarantee their progress when they play Myanmar in Bangkok on Saturday ‌after Jorn Andersen's team thrashed Laos 7-2 in Yangon to maintain their hopes of a place in the knockout rounds.

Win Naing Tun scored a hat-trick for the hosts, who had taken the lead ⁠in the ​second minute through ⁠Lwin Moe Aung only to see Bounchay Chernvanglien level in the 17th minute. Win Naing Tun hit his ⁠first three minutes later but Phoutthavong Sangvilay equalised again when he drove the ball into the ​roof of the net in the 23rd minute.

Myanmar eventually took control of a ⁠chaotic tie with four minutes left in the opening period through Win Naing Tun's close-range second and ⁠a ​Maung Maung Lwin penalty six minutes into first-half stoppage time that doubled the home side's lead. Than Paing scored Myanmar's fifth through the legs of goalkeeper Kop ⁠Lokphathip in the 52nd minute before Maung Maung Lwin and Laos' Sayfon Keohanam were sent ⁠off following a ⁠bad-tempered tussle near the halfway line.

Hein Htet Aung then tapped in Myanmar's sixth with nine minutes left and Win Naing Tun ‌completed his ‌hat-trick two minutes later.